Today's Christian Devotion 23-08-2018

Lk 10:19”Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

Beloved the altar of prayer is the altar of power.... as you make prayer your watchword ... you begin to experience the Power to tread upon your enemies and dominate them in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Perseverance, hope and trust took Mary and Joseph to their destinies. Nothing good comes easy. Today, God will give you the grace and patience you need to arrive at God's plan and purpose for your life in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day