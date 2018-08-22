Today's Christian Devotion 22 -08-2018

Jonah 2:10 And the LORD spake unto the fish, and it vomited out Jonah upon the dry land.

This morning, I pray for you prophetically that any problem that has swallowed you, your potentials, virtues and your greatness, shall release it now. Every family cauldron that has swallowed your goodness, peace, joy, marriage, career, promotion, opportunities, breakthrough, success, health, calling and ministry, shall vomit it and then catch fire now in the Precious name of Jesus...amen.

All that Heaven has given to you to prosper and to become great that has ended up in custody of the belly of family's alter, shall be released by fire, by thunder, to you today, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

You shall recover and be restored. You shall be established and be settled. You shall be blessed and flourish in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Trust God...

He will lift you up and you will never fall again in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.