Today's Christian Devotion 21 -08-2018

Because of the love fowl has for her chicks, she usually spreads out her wings and covers her young ones from cold and danger with everything thing in her. And because our God is a faithful and loving Father to us even when we are not faithful to Him, he keeps protecting us.

The Bible says in John 3:16, For God so loved the world and gave His only begotten son..., I pray for you this morning, that God will never turn His back on you. In the time of your needs, He shall appear without delay. His umbrella of protection shall cover you and your family from evil, danger and destruction.

The Lord shall fight for you and evil shall not befall you and your household. When evil is in front, you and your family will be at the back and when it's at the back, you and your family, will be in front. You and your family are secured in Christ Jesus, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This new week, you shall hear good news and you shall be divinely elevated to a greater height, by the Arm of the Lord, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen

Hold on to God tightly,

He will never disappoint you in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a restful day