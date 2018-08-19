TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 19 August 2018 01:26 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 19 -08-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

The word of God is quick and powerful, this morning, I speak the word of God into your life as a catalyst to bring down the power, promises and blessings of God into your life.

By the word of God, whether the devil likes it or not, all that Heaven has written concerning you, shall be fulfilled. And may that same word of God, terminate the power of delay, stagnation and denial of His original blueprint for your life, in the name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord bless you and make His face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you. You shall ride and climb higher than your enemies, friends, relatives, neighbours and equals, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

It is well with you...
Good morning and happy Sunday and have a great new week.


