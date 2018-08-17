TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 17 August 2018 23:11 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 18-08-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Deuteronomy 1: 8
"Behold, I have set the land before you: go in and possess the land which the LORD sware unto your fathers, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, to give unto them and to their seed after them"

Because God cannot lie, whatever you have been struggling to get since the year began, shall God release to you this week.

Receive the anointing to possess the delayed inheritances in Jesus Holy name. Amen.

Good morning. Have a pleasant day.


It aint over until it is over
By: Amanda Dadson

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists