Today's Christian Devotion 18-08-2018

Deuteronomy 1: 8

"Behold, I have set the land before you: go in and possess the land which the LORD sware unto your fathers, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, to give unto them and to their seed after them"

Because God cannot lie, whatever you have been struggling to get since the year began, shall God release to you this week.

Receive the anointing to possess the delayed inheritances in Jesus Holy name. Amen.

Good morning. Have a pleasant day.