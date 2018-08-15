Today's Christian Devotion 15-08-2018

Every evil decision taken at night or in the day by any creature, spirit or human, living or dead secret or opened in your present or in your absence to embarrass you is hereby cancelled now and forever in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

I pray and prophesy, your day today and always shall begin with songs and manifestations of victories in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

The enemies shall never rejoice over you in all areas of life and endeavour, you shall be on top laughing in victory to the glory of Jehovah God in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

You shall dance your dance in the Joy of heavenly musical sounds of songs of blessings and Abundance in all areas of your desires for good in the name of Jesus Christ, amen. Surely God has answered YOU in the name of Jesus Christ Amen.

REJOICE IN THE LORD, JEHOVAH GOD HAS DONE IT FOR YOU !!!!!!

Good morning and have a fruitful day.