TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 15 August 2018 08:52 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 15-08-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Every evil decision taken at night or in the day by any creature, spirit or human, living or dead secret or opened in your present or in your absence to embarrass you is hereby cancelled now and forever in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

I pray and prophesy, your day today and always shall begin with songs and manifestations of victories in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

The enemies shall never rejoice over you in all areas of life and endeavour, you shall be on top laughing in victory to the glory of Jehovah God in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

You shall dance your dance in the Joy of heavenly musical sounds of songs of blessings and Abundance in all areas of your desires for good in the name of Jesus Christ, amen. Surely God has answered YOU in the name of Jesus Christ Amen.

REJOICE IN THE LORD, JEHOVAH GOD HAS DONE IT FOR YOU !!!!!!

Good morning and have a fruitful day.


The only way to ensure safteness is by becoming an enemy to many.
By: Nwodo Benson

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists