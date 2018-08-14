Today's Christian Devotion 14 -08-2018

Num 16:32-33” And the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed them up, and their houses, and all the men that appertained unto Korah, and all their goods.

They, and all that appertained to them, went down alive into the pit, and the earth closed upon them: and they perished from among the congregation.”

Beloved when you trust God in the face of battles He will show up for you... I decree divine judgment over your adversaries in Jesus name....

Good Morning and have a wonderful day.