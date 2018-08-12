Today's Christian Devotion 12 -08-2018

Today, God shall touch your life again and shall release supernatural outflow of power upon you to subdue all your problems so you can succeed in everything you do, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Prophetically, I decree under the mandate of Heaven that it is well with you and any one that wants to trouble you, shall expire by fire, in the Mighty name of Jesus...Amen.

Again, I speak into your life this Sunday morning, that God will take over your battle and every difficult and impossible matters in your life. He shall settle you with everlasting victory. As from today, you shall begin to experience outstanding turnaround in every aspect of your life, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

As you draw closer to God today, Heaven shall draw nearer to you so as to solve all your problems in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a Happy Sunday and a great new week.