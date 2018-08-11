TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 11 August 2018

Today's Christian Devotion 11-08-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Act 12:7”And, behold, the angel of the Lord came upon him, and a light shined in the prison: and he smote Peter on the side, and raised him up, saying, Arise up quickly. And his chains fell off from his hands.”

Beloved anywhere the enemy has tied you down in your health, marriage, finances, carriers and destiny; the light of the word and power of God shall invade that area and set you free in Jesus mighty name...

Good Morning and have a restful weekend.


the best way to kill a cat is to know the many ways there are to kill her.
By: bones

