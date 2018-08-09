Today's Christian Devotion 10-08-2018

Today, the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, shall visit you with good tidings and arrest every anti peace weapon the enemy is using to trouble your peace.

Your peace shall not be injured. Continually, the Lord shall increase and preserve your peace and joy, in the name of Jesus....amen.

May the Lord fight for you this day and give you rest from every trouble of life. May today deliver joy to you and may the Lord crown your efforts and expectations with success. Your testimonies shall be great in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Praise the Lord... For the Lord is good all the time.

Good morning and have a great weekend.