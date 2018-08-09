TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 9 August 2018 22:51 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 10-08-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Today, the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, shall visit you with good tidings and arrest every anti peace weapon the enemy is using to trouble your peace.

Your peace shall not be injured. Continually, the Lord shall increase and preserve your peace and joy, in the name of Jesus....amen.

May the Lord fight for you this day and give you rest from every trouble of life. May today deliver joy to you and may the Lord crown your efforts and expectations with success. Your testimonies shall be great in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Praise the Lord... For the Lord is good all the time.

Good morning and have a great weekend.


Don't deny nature what it deserves neither should you deserve what nature denies you.
By: odumegwu

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists