Today's Christian Devotion 08-08-2018

Isaiah 41:10 Fear thou not, for I am with thee, be not dismayed, for I am thy God,

I will strengthen thee, yea, I will help thee,

yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteous.

Today, may God appear in your secret battle and empower you to overcome victoriously.

That battle you think that you're loosing, shall come to end now in your favour in the name of Jesus...amen

Because God is with you, in that battle, you shall not be put to shame, you shall not be defeated.

You shall overcome, you shall be victorious and you shall certainly laugh last in the mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Today, your portion is a new song and you shall sing a new song of victory in the name of Jesus...amen.

It is well with you because God is in charge in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.