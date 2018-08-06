Today's Christian Devotion 06 -08-2018

Today, may the glory of the Lord be with you and bring you good people that will be of great help and blessing to you. May your hands be filled with unlimited blessings of the Lord. By the power in the superior name of Jesus, you shall walk in liberty, in dominion, and in victory, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, may the Lord grant you safety and cover you and your household, with divine shelter. The rain of affliction, shall not beat you and the evil wind of the enemy shall not blow you away, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

The testimony that will shock the world and silent your mockers, shall locate you this week, in the precious name of Jesus...amen. I

t is well with you because Jesus is with you. Go and conquer in Jesus Mighty Name, Amen.

Good morning and have a favourable Monday...