Today's Christian Devotion 05-08-2018

As you set out today to worship the King of kings in His holy sanctuary, may He, according to His will, over answer all your petitions and shower you with abundant rain of blessings. The Lord will bless you and make your life to be more meaningful and glorious, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Every hand that is raised against your happiness, peace and joy, shall be paralyzed. Satanic prophets hired to issue curses against you, shall die with their satanic prayer. No weapon, no divination, no enchantment, no incarnation, directed against your life shall prosper, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Every long time sickness battling your life secretly or openly, shall expire today, by the blood of Jesus, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This week, nothing shall stop you and your testimonies shall be great, in the name of Jesus...amen. Hold unto the LORD for he doesn't fail.

Good morning and happy Sunday...