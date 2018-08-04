TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 4 August 2018 10:33 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 04-08-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Job 14:14”If a man dies, shall he live again?

all the days of my appointed time will I wait,
till my change comes.”
Beloved, when you find yourself in hopeless and or long continual situation... do not loose hope... don’t throw in the towel... look up to Him and do what Prophet Job did... make up your mind to wait for God's appointed time...

He is all time God, His timing is perfect and there is no error in Him. In due time, He will reward you if you don’t give up in Jesus name amen.

Good Morning and have a restful Saturday


DO NOT WAIT TILL DANGER IS AT HAND BEFORE YOU MAKE PREPARATIONS.
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg

