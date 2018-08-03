Today's Christian Devotion 03-08-2018

Psalm 98:4 Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all the earth: make a loud noise, and rejoice, and sing praise.98:5 Sing unto the LORD with the harp; and the voice of a psalm.98:6 With trumpets and sound of cornet make a joyful noise before the LORD, the King.

A happiest man alive is the best praiseful man on earth. Happiness is a product of inner Joy which produces peace and love.

It's not enough for you to be physically and emotionally stable without the joy of the Lord, but you must understand that without commitment to the covenant of gratitude, your peace may be hindered.

I therefore pronounce and decree into your life this morning, unquenchable Joy, from now you shall experience unstoppable force of laughter and happiness shall know your dwelling place and celebration shall not seize in your domain in Jesus name Amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.