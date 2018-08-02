TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 2 August 2018 09:26 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 02 -08-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Beloved, ! Be Ready ! Prepared! & Properly Positioned to receive the NEW THINGS God has for us this Month of August! .

Be very Expectant! I mean be on the LOOK OUT! Because I cannot describe what God has for us ! It may not be towards the direction you are Looking !

But trust , God is up to something NEW! GOOD ! GREAT & WONDERFUL For us this August! Just LOOK Towards HIS DIRECTION! & You will surely TESTIFY in Jesus Name. Amen.

Good Morning and have a hopeful day.


Wear the old coat and buy the new book.
By: roylexi.com

