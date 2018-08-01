Today's Christian Devotion 01 -08-2018

As you wake up to a new month of August this Wednesday morning, you shall enjoy divine fruitfulness in all areas of your life.

Your dry & stagnant seasons are terminated. Your confessions before God shall come to total manifestation. Wherever you have been stuck in the journey of life,God will bulldoze your way out.

God will lead you to your high place of glory. Your glory will blossom & you shall be announced, You shall become a global phenomenon.

A new glorious chapter shall be opened concerning you in Jesus Name. I wish you a smooth and successful Midweek.

Happy new month.