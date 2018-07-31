Today's Christian Devotion 31-07-2018

For the mountains shall depart and the hills be removed, but my kindness shall not depart from you nor shall my covenant of peace be removed - Isaiah 54:10. From today, God's kindness shall not depart from you. Every mountain confronting you shall melt before the fire of the Lord. In your life, God's covenant of peace shall not be removed, God shall empower you, You shall be far from any form of evil. Henceforth, whoever assembles against your destiny or against your family shall fall for your sake in the Mighty name of Jesus!

“And the Lord gave the people favour in the sight of the Egyptians. Moreover the man Moses was very great in the land of Egypt, in the sight of Pharaoh's servants, and in the sight of the people.”

‭‭Exodus‬ ‭11:3‬ ‭KJV‬‬

This week, The Lord shall grant you favour in the sight of your oppressors, and you shall posses their possessions, in the name of Jesus. Amen! The Lord is your ROCK!

