Jn 11:40”Jesus saith unto her, Said I not unto thee, that, if thou wouldest believe, thou shouldest see the glory of God?”

Beloved have faith in God no matter how bad your situation may be...your faith in God will open every grave and cause every dry bone to live again...

Don’t give up... your miracle is sure in Jesus name... amen.

Good Morning!!! and have a joyous day.