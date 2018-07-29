Today’s Christian Devotion 29-07-2018

God Will Lead You To The Mountain Of Promotions!

"Now Moses kept the flock of Jethro his father-in-law,

the priest of Midian: and he led the flock to the backside of the desert, and came to the mountain of God, even Horeb.

And the angel of the LORD appeared unto him in a flame of fire out of the midst of a bush..."

Exodus 3:1-2

The back of an arid desert is the most unlikely place to meet God! Yet, Moses' circumstantial incidence of life, navigated him unwittingly to his divine appointment!

God is a great God!

He appears when and where you least expect Him!

Be led, guided and directed to walk within divine territories!

God will appear to you where people and circumstances of life abandoned you!

Where you have derailed, you shall be gainfully redirected!

Where you were confused, you shall be stabilised!

God will replace your circumstantial menial jobs, with divine appointment!

You will not waste your life working in wrong places!

In Jesus Precious Name!!! Amen.

Beloved, have a prosperous new week.