Today’s Christian Devotion 27-07-2018

Beloved,May all the people who had withdrawn support and love from you for a while begin to turn back and look for you, Amen.

May they feel obligated this season to be a blessing, Amen. May they go out of their way to bless you, Amen. May they feel indebted to you so much that they will want to do anything for you,

Amen. May you have a turn around of helpers who have been lukewarm in the recent past to help you in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen.

Good Morning and Have a blessed