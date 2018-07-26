Today's Christian Devotion 26-07-2018

As you step out this beautiful morning, may God never allow you to walk alone. He shall watch over you, go before you, stand beside you and walk behind you. Because you are not alone, every lion from your father's house, from your mother's house, from your environment, from your place of work, assigned to rise up against you, shall be devoured by the Lion of Judah, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Every stronghold that needs to break for you to breakthrough in your health, in your career, in your business, in your marriage, in your education, in your ministry, shall break now by the power of God, in the name of Jesus...amen.

Today God shall fight for you and fill your cup with unspeakable joy. And the peace of God that passes human understanding shall abide with you, now and forever, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Fear not...

Trust God...

His mercy and grace shall see you through in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful Thursday.