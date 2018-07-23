Today's Christian Devotion 23-07-2018

This week, divine mercy, grace and favour of God shall distinguish you from the crowd and usher you into another realm of excellence and achievement, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This week, God shall quench the rage of the enemy assigned to bring you down and naked you. Every spiritual battle set on motion to trouble you and your family, your peace, your joy, your health, your career, your business, your education, shall be frustrated, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

As you go out today with heart full of expectation, you shall not return with a broken expectation. You shall return with peace, joy and fulfillment, to the glory of God, and to the shame of Satan, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

It is well with you because God is with you.

Good morning and have a fruitful week.