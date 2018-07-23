It Was Hard For My Parents To Accept I’m A Lesbian –Dewy, Charly Boy’s Daughter

Meanwhile, Charly Boy has come out to support his daughter, Dewy Oputa, after she shared a cozy photo of herself and her lesbian partner on social media.

It came as a rude shock to Nigerians when Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa, revealed on social media that she is a lesbian.

She made this known on Instagram during the week by sharing photos and a video of herself and her girlfriend. While speaking with Sunday Scoop, Dewy said she shared the post because she got tired of hiding and decided it was time to live in her truth.

She said, “My mission for creating a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer platform is to provide a safe place for youths in the African community. I strive to create an accepting and welcoming community where everyone is free to express themselves and be loved for who they are. I want a place where individuals such as myself can create authentic friendships and thrive as the person they were born to be.

Dewy, however, admitted that it was not easy for her parents when she revealed her sexuality to them. “I can’t pinpoint the exact age I found out about my sexuality, but I was much younger. When I came out to my parents, it took them a while to adjust but my happiness comes first. I don’t feel bad about the negative comments my sexuality post has generated. I knew Nigerians would always have negative things to say and I was mentally prepared for it. I’m not here to sway anybody’s point of view; I’m here to bring awareness,” she said.

On whether she nurses any fear about coming to Nigeria considering that there is an anti-gay law in place in the country, the stylist and property management practitioner said, “To be honest, I do not have any fears. I think there are far more critical issues that are yet to be resolved. So, why should my sexual orientation affect the next man? Nigerians that have a problem with the LGBTQ community need to mind their business and focus on the critical life and death situation at hand. Love has never killed the next man.”

Meanwhile, Charly Boy has come out to support his daughter, Dewy Oputa, after she shared a cozy photo of herself and her lesbian partner on social media.

He told Sunday Scoop that he would always support his daughter irrespective of her choice of a sexual partner. He said, “She is my daughter, why won’t I support her even if she is whatever she is? My father supported me too. We can argue on moral grounds but we all have our rights to life. I fought for the gay community; so, if my daughter turns out to be this way, I should walk my talk.”

Admitting that he might not like her sexuality personally, he said there was nothing he could do about it since she is an adult. The Area Father stated, “I have daughters who are married and have children, but she is the only one who has decided to be different. As long as she finds happiness or moves on with her life, I don’t have any problem with it. My father wanted me to be a lawyer and I told him I didn’t want to be a lawyer; I did what made me happy.

“People can be talking based on moral grounds, but we are not in the position to judge. Nigeria is like this because of evil people and we should concentrate on those people; not my daughter’s sexuality.”

Similarly, Charly Boy rubbished the anti-gay law in Nigeria, which imposed a 14-year jail term on any individual found guilty. “How many people have the law caught? Don’t we have a lot of homosexuals in the Senate or government? We know all these things. They should start with themselves. They shouldn’t be bothered about my child who is enjoying her life. I don’t have problems with anyone’s sexuality as long as they are good human beings. I am not in the same level with most Nigerians; so, my thinking is different,” he said.