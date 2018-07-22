Today's Christian Devotion 22-07-2018

This day, may the Lord consider you and favour you with unexpected turnaround miracle. Your days of waiting are over. You shall manifest. Every enemy of your manifestation, shall be silenced. Every agenda of the wicked to capside your joy, shall be amputated. You shall occupy new territory and your latter days shall be greater than the former, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

You shall not be stranded in the journey of life. Jesus Christ, the way maker, shall show you the way. Your pathway to success shall not be rough. Serpents and scorpions shall not surface on your way. Today, you shall gather and achieve greater than yesterday. Your harvest shall be great and your storehouse shall not be empty, in the Mighty name of Jesus...

Have faith...

Because the Hand of the Lord is carrying you up, no other hands can bring you down in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful week.