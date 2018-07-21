Today’s Christian Devotion 21-07-2018

Today, God shall arise from Zion mightily to bless, favour, promote and satisfy you. Whosoever that is warming the bench awaiting to take over and occupy your seat in your family, in your establishment, in your career, in your ministry, shall be wasted.

Whatsoever that gives you joy shall not be taken away from you. The Lord shall keep your portion and your harvest. Your peace and joy, shall not be injured. God will increase you in every side and preserve your joy, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Every basket of the wasters, spirit of get and loose attached to your destiny, shall catch fire now. The Lord is your banker, you shall not lack money. Money shall continue to meet money in your hands, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Because the joy of the Lord is your strength,Your joy shall never expire in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your Saturday.