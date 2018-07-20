Today's Christian Devotion 20 -07-2018

Powers assigned to naked you and to turn you to beggar in the journey of life, shall die. You shall not go downward but upward. Powers mandated to bring you down from the ladder of your greatness, shall fail.

Anything, any spirit, anywhere, closing your heaven, shall perish. Whatsoever that is blocking and covering your breakthroughs, favour and opportunities, shall clear away. Powers pressing down your head so as for your head not to be lifted up, shall be wasted. Stubborn powers attacking your health through your blood line, shall be cut off, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day your ears shall hear good news, your eyes shall see good things and your hands shall harvest good and precious things, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Be glad and rejoice...

Because your case is settled in Jesus name amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend