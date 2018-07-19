TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

19 July 2018

Today's Christian Devotion 19-07-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

This day, your going out and your coming in are blessed. The Lord shall establish you and preserve you from falling. The agendas of the wicked against you and your household, shall backfire. The Lord shall cause all your enemies that are rising up against you, to be smitten, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Every wall of Jericho surrounding your opportunities and breakthrough, shall crumble to pieces. Your sowing, your efforts and your labour, in that thing you engaged your hands in, shall never be in vain. The Lord shall reward you massively.

And you shall graduate from your old level to a new better level, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

May the Lord crown your day with good news, peace and joy, in the name of Jesus...amen

Your case is settled, because God is in charge.
Good morning and have a great day.


