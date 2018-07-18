Today’s Christian Devotion 18-07-2018

In your hour of need, your head will not be bowed in shame. Your expectations shall not be cut short neither will your hopes be dashed.

Jabez was answered, Hannah was answered, Elizabeth was not left out therefore your case will not be an exemption. For the rest of this year and beyond, The Lord shall grant you speed on every side, situations and circumstances shall obey you. Your head shall not lack oil. Goodness and mercy shall follow you and you will finish well by the grace of God Almighty. Amen

Good morning

Have a pleasant day