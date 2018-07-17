Today's Christian Devotion 09-17-2018

As you step out this day, the Angels of protection shall go in convoy ahead of you and behind you to protect and to secure you from danger. Your pathway shall be clear of evil. Anywhere you go, the Angels of protection shall go with you, to help you, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, your Angelic assistance, shall provoke Angels of blessings to appear before you and bless you. Every good door closed against you shall be forced open and you shall step into your palace of unlimited blessings and abundance, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Trust God...

He will never fail you...

For he is forever faithful. Good morning and have a fruitful new day.