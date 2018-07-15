Today's Christian Devotion 15-07-2018

This beautiful Sunday, as you honour, worship and celebrate Jesus in His sanctuary, your helper from Above shall descend and help you where you cannot hep yourself with your strength, knowledge and wisdom. Even, when and where men failed you, your God can never fail you. He will be there for you always. He shall bless you and increase your joy, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen

Those that bless you, Heaven shall bless them and they that curse you, God shall curse them and utterly destroy them, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

You shall not be devalued, but increase in value. You shall not fade away, but Heaven shall make you to be recognised and your fame shall spread beyond your locality, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

It is well with you and your household, in Jesus name amen.

Trust God with all your heart...

He will never fail you. Good morning and happy Sunday.