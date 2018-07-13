Today's Christian Devotion 13-07-2018

Hebrews 4:9 There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.

I pray for you this morning that God Almighty who killed the uncircumcised philistine, the troubler and the tormentor of Israel with a stone of fire, shall arise and kill all the troublers of your peace and joy, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, you shall enter into your rest. All the troubles, struggles, challenges, battles, failures, in your life, are expiring now. After the rain certainly there shall be sunshine, this morning, prophetically and authoritatively, I decree upon your life, because you have laboured and worked, by the spirit of the Lord, you shall walk into your rest, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

I can see everything turning around for your favour in Jesus name amen.

Just keep praising the Lord. Good morning and have a wonderful weekend.