Today's Christian Devotion 12-07-2018

David was highly relegated and forgotten by his father, but God remembered him and honoured him. This day, that same God will remember you for good. Heaven shall trouble your helpers to remember you. Those that promised to help you shall not fail you.

You shall not lack good helpers. Where you have laboured, you shall eat the fruit thereof. The Lord shall make you a giver to others, not a beggar and He shall bless you and prosper you beyond your expectation, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

Those that are waiting to ridicule you, your labour and your position, shall be disgraced. Your enemies shall turn against themselves till they are all destroyed, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, Heaven shall grant you positive turnaround breakthrough that will swallow your past pain, failure, disappointment and stagnation, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen

It is well with you. And may the peace of God Almighty abide with you always, in the name of Jesus...amen

Your case is settled...

Just believe...

God is with you always...

Good morning and have a great day.

.