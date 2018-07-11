Today’s Christian Devotion 11-07-2018

Because you are precious to Jesus and Him alone has the final say in your life, the Lord shall arise and silence any power assigned to push you out of His will. The agenda of the wicked over your life shall not stand. May the Lord stand for you, prosper you, bless you, honour you and keep you, in all your ways, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

This day, God Almighty shall help you. You shall be divinely lifted up. Good luck and unlimited favour shall be your potion. You shall be a shining light. Your light shall never go dim, it will forever remain bright, in the Mighty name of Jesus...amen.

As you go out this day, may the Lord keep your feet from danger and cover your head with arrow proof, in the name of Jesus...amen.

Fear not, for the Lord is with you...

All shall be well in Jesus name amen. Good morning and have a fulfilled day.