TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion | 9 July 2018 09:27 CET

Today's Christian Devotion 09-07-2018

By The Nigerian Voice

Every power that wants to turn your life to a dustbin shall be buried alive .Anyone that says the best is not good for you shall leave the stage for you.

Beginning from today, your destiny shall magnetize miracle that is bigger than your age and you shall overtake with great speed anyone who has gone ahead to stop your life's journey, in Jesus name.Amen. Prepare for celebration. Good morning and have a Blessed Monday


We as citizens expect more Political maturity and less confrontation.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists