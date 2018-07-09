Christian Devotion | 9 July 2018 09:27 CET
Today's Christian Devotion 09-07-2018
Every power that wants to turn your life to a dustbin shall be buried alive .Anyone that says the best is not good for you shall leave the stage for you.
Beginning from today, your destiny shall magnetize miracle that is bigger than your age and you shall overtake with great speed anyone who has gone ahead to stop your life's journey, in Jesus name.Amen. Prepare for celebration. Good morning and have a Blessed Monday