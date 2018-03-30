TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Social Issues | 30 March 2018 18:05 CET

Naomi Campbell Visits the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari as Part of her Activities for ARISE Fashion Week 2018

Source: funmi.okeowo
Click for Full Image Size

The long anticipated fashion event in Africa, ARISE Fashion Week (AFW) 2018 is finally here!

Scheduled to take place from March 30th – April 2nd 2018, Naomi Campbell visits the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari as part of her activities for AFW 2018.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.afritickets.com/event?id=1453b


"Equal in height is not equal in size."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists