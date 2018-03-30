Social Issues | 30 March 2018 18:05 CET
Naomi Campbell Visits the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari as Part of her Activities for ARISE Fashion Week 2018
The long anticipated fashion event in Africa, ARISE Fashion Week (AFW) 2018 is finally here!
Scheduled to take place from March 30th – April 2nd 2018, Naomi Campbell visits the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari as part of her activities for AFW 2018.
Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.afritickets.com/event?id=1453b