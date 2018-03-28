MAC Cosmetics and Zylofon To Sponsor Accra FashionWeek CR18

MAC Cosmetics and Zylofon Media are excited to announce its support for Accra Fashion Week over the dates March 29th - April 1st. The event is set to be jam packed with runway shows and seminars and more.

Mac Cosmetics looks forward to bringing you the best in make up trend looks. The make up brand has been instrumental in creating various fashion looks across the top fashion weeks in the west.

They will leading the backstage makeup team in the creation of trendy inspired yet Ghanaian influenced looks by MAC Cosmetics Senior Artist for Sub-Saharan Africa – Marco Louis. Voted Makeup Artist of The Year in the Abryanz Fashion and Style Awards, Marco Louis brings a wealth of knowledge from his experiences backstage at various international fashion weeks.

Zylofon Media is the events latest partner raising eye brows as this is their first step in the involvement of fashion following their well published announcement with Sima Brew. The major media house owned by Nana Appiah has promised a long lasting relationship. They will also take opportunity to introducing their brand and plans for the fashion world as well as speaking on the new Zylofon Cash venture. Don't miss out, see full Schedule here at www.AccraFashionWeek.org/Schedule and be a part.

For more information visit www.AccraFashionWeek.org