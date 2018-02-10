Nollywood’s Beauty: Actress, Mercy Aigbe Slays in Ankara Outfit

If there is that one thing that will easily throw Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, off her feet, then just present to her a nice outfit and you will see how happy she will be.

Her love for fashion was part of the things which pushed her into clothing line and since venturing into the business, she has never given her fans cause to worry.

Either she is stepping out on foreign made outfit or Nigerian made designs, she is always a slayer. Thank God she is blessed with good looks as this also helps in adding glamour to any outfit she steps out with.

Check her out stepping out in Ankara outfit and you will see the level at which she is ready to give any amount just to have her designer put out the best designs.