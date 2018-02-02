TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 2 February 2018 13:53 CET

Actress, Empress Njamah looking Snazzy in Playsuit

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, is seriously paying close attention to her fashion line which has been doing well for sometime now and that is because she is investing much into it.

She has not stopped acting because that has always been her first love but acting alone cannot put food on her table which is why she is putting in more efforts into her business.

The actress has not had cause to weep due to the fact that God has really been blessing her and that is due to the fact that she has been giving back to her community through charity works.

She might still be single but that has not affected her in any way because she has strong believe that the right man will come her way anytime soon but for now, it is about building an empire.


