26 January 2018

Actress, Iyabo Ojo Slays as she Steps out for the Weekend

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is not making a name in the movie industry, she is also trending very seriously among her peers when it comes to fashion.

Unlike some celebrities who love to live fake lives, the actress has been able to live her life with the little she has in her bank account while she spends her precious time trying to build her empire.

Aside acting, the actress has both a fashion outfit with spa and some months back, she unveiled her restaurant which is located on the Island.


