Nigerian Designer, Vodi Set to Dress Liberian President, George Weah

Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Seyi Adekunle better known as Vodi, has over the years ensured that he makes lovely outfits for some Nigerians who have patronized him.

His works are not copied and are always well crafted to suit the pocket of his various clients and now, he is already breaking boundaries.

Vodi has been picked form many fashion designers to dress the newly elected Liberian President, George Weah, which is indeed a great honour to both the designer and Nigeria at large.