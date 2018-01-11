Actress, Chika Ike all Shades of Beauty as She Steps out

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, is one of many actresses who has been investing much time and energy trying to ensure that she equips herself in all spheres.

Chika is not just an actress alone but an entrepreneur who is already doing fine in real estate business and also other spheres which she is yet to reveal to many.

The actress has not been joking with herself as she ensures that she does not just make the best out of life but also have the right man attracted to her.

Sometime ago, she did disclose that she was not in any relationship as she was on celibacy but we can’t tell about now but all we know is that she keeps looking radiant to attract the right suitor.