Movie Producer, Ikenna Donald Weds Long Time Lover

Nollywood producer, Ikenna Donald Ekwuibe, can be bold enough to say he is now a man as he recently paid the bride price of his long-time lover, Olivia Chioma

Ikenna, who has tried in contributing his own quota to the great of the movie industry decided to step into the shoes of some elders in the industry as he held his traditional marriage some days back.

Olivia who could not hide her joy, wrote, “I choose you and I'll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat... I'll keep choosing you. Thank you Jesus for the gift of not just a husband but a soul mate. I'm ready to walk this journey of forever with you. Forever I will love you. Let's go, Swty.”