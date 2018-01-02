TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Fashion | 2 January 2018 15:58 CET

Checkout Nollywood Celebs how They Slayed at Mercy Aigbe’s Birthday

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

When you are looking for the latest in fashion, you will not be wrong by looking out for some Nollywood celebrities as they try to keep up with latest trends in town.

Recently, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, was able to drag some of her colleagues out for her birthday celebration which saw them stepping out in various fashion outfit.

The likes of actress, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo, Laide Bakare, Doris Simeon, Kemi Afolabi, Adunni Ade, Dayo Amusa and many others used the day to slay on the red carpet.

One thing about Nigerian celebs is that no matter the hardship in the country, they are never broke when it comes to fashion because they need to represent themselves well in public.


