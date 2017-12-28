TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Beauty | 28 December 2017 14:59 CET

Actress, Halima Abubakar Looking Juicy in Pool

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is gradually getting her groove back after she survive a very scary ailment which caused fear in the hearts of many.

Thank God she is doing fine and has since returned to acting which has always been her first love and she is ready to catch all the vibes she has long missed.

Halima got some of her fans especially her male folks salivating when she shared photos of herself in the pool with her milk factory popping out.

Take it or leave it, the actress is really thick and her type is always the wish of every man to have as a wife.


