Singer, Chidinma Ekile Debuts New Hair Cut

Singer cum actress, Chidinma Ekile, has seriously trying new things with her hair and she seems to look good in whatever style she decides to rock.

She has for a long time gone on low cut and sometimes she seats back to ponder on what style to create to make her look a little bit different from the regular.

When it comes to fashion, it is not only about the dressing alone that speaks but everything about how the body looks while stepping out and for the singer, she is ready to go on any style of hair that will make her comfortable.