Checkout Senator Dino Melaye’s Sexy Ripped Jeans

Senator Dino Melaye, is one of many politicians that loves made headlines either with politics or his fashion sense and sometimes his admiration for women but he is never bothered though.

The fashion loving senator recently got many talking when he stepped out looking cool in a tight trouser that got many wondering how he is able to move around.

His trouser was so tight that many who got hold of the picture could easily detect a long rod at his zip region which has sent lots of signal.