Actress, Oluwakemi Ogunbiyi Celebrates Self as she Graduates from Makeup School

Pretty Nollywood actress, Oluwakemi Ogunbiyi, is not just putting her head in one basket as the actress has been able to combine her acting career with studies and things have been going well for her.

The actress was recently in jubilation as she tries to keep her lifestyle private as she has just completed her studies in a makeover school she enrolled in.

Kemi has been trying her hands in makeup learning and after several months of training, she is finally a graduate and ready to open her own makeup store soon.

She celebrated herself in a low key as she appreciates God for seeing her through as she hopes to combine what she has leant with her acting career to make a good living.