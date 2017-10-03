Actress, Genevieve Nnaji Looking Pretty by the Day

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has really been enjoying a very quiet lifestyle and that she is ready to maintain for as long as possible.

Despite various allegations about her private life, the actress has learn to ignore a whole that many of her fans get confused about her silence which to a large extent has been working for her.

She only lets her fans know what she feels they should know and that is little of her progress while she tries to keep her private life off social media.

She has constantly maintain a strong relevance in every possible way she can despite not accepting various scripts coming her way and she is one beauty to behold any day and time.